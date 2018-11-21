Beyonce continues to be well…goals! Mrs. Carter continues to get in her bag or better yet bring in the bag. The formation singer just took the one of the top spots on Forbes Highest Paid Women in Music for 2018. Queen Bey slayed 2018 with her On The Run Tour 2 stadium tour with her husband Jay Z. The power couple also had joint album come out this year called “Everything is love.” Overall Beyonce brought in a whooping $60 million.

Bad Gal Rihanna topped the top ten with $37.5 Million. In 2018 she launched Fenty Beauty, an inclusive make brand that features 30 shades of foundation which was considered revolutionary in the industry. Rih also launched her lingerie line “Savage,” that was highly anticipated at it’s launch. Not to mention that she starred in Ocean’s 8. Rihanna took the 7th spot on the list.

Another honorable mention is Jennifer Lopez she took the 6th place with a cool $47 million.

Forbes Top 10 Highest Paid Women In Music in 2018

1. Katy Perry ($83 million)

2. Taylor Swift ($80 million)

3. Beyoncé ($60 million)

4. Pink ($52 million)

5. Lady Gaga ($50 million)

6. Jennifer Lopez ($47 million)

7. Rihanna ($37.5 million)

8. Helene Fischer ($32 million)

9. Celine Dion ($31 million)

10. Britney Spears ($30 million)

If you want this story and more listen to Leah’s Lemonade on the video above.

Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women In Music was originally published on 92q.com

