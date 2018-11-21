Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women In Music

Entertainment News
| 11.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Beyonce and Jay Z photos December 2017

Source: Beyonce / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Beyonce continues to be well…goals! Mrs. Carter continues to get in her bag or better yet bring in the bag. The formation singer just took the one of the top spots on Forbes Highest Paid Women in Music for 2018. Queen Bey slayed 2018 with her On The Run Tour 2 stadium tour with her husband Jay Z. The power couple also had joint album come out this year called “Everything is love.” Overall Beyonce brought in a whooping $60 million.

Rihanna attends the 'Fenty Beauty' photocall

Source: Sean Thorton/WENN.com / WENN

Bad Gal Rihanna topped the top ten with $37.5 Million. In 2018 she launched Fenty Beauty, an inclusive make brand that features 30 shades of foundation which was considered revolutionary in the industry. Rih also launched her lingerie line “Savage,” that was highly anticipated at it’s launch. Not to mention that she starred in Ocean’s 8. Rihanna took the 7th spot on the list.

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Another honorable mention is Jennifer Lopez she took the 6th place with a cool $47 million.

Forbes Top 10 Highest Paid Women In Music in 2018

1. Katy Perry ($83 million)

2. Taylor Swift ($80 million)

3. Beyoncé ($60 million)

4. Pink ($52 million)

5. Lady Gaga ($50 million)

6. Jennifer Lopez ($47 million)

7. Rihanna ($37.5 million)

8. Helene Fischer ($32 million)

9. Celine Dion ($31 million)

10. Britney Spears ($30 million)

If you want this story and more listen to Leah’s Lemonade on the video above.

Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women In Music was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 16 hours ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 17 hours ago
11.21.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 18 hours ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 19 hours ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 21 hours ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 22 hours ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 1 day ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close