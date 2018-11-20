TJMS
14-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Stray Bullet Was 8 Months Pregnant

Sanja Star Harrison, 14,  was killed Monday night when a bullet ripped through the ceiling of her bedroom and struck her in the head, police said.

Her family told Channel 2 Action News that Harrison was 8 months pregnant. The baby also died, the news station reported.

Police reportedly believe the shot was fired from an upstairs apartment.

Harrison’s brother says that his little sister was a kind person and “she didn’t deserve it.”

“Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was accidental and at this time there has been no arrest made,” police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement.

14-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Stray Bullet Was 8 Months Pregnant was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

