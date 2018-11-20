CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With Substance Abuse

1 reads
Leave a comment

When one Love & Hip Hop franchise ends, another begins. We bid adeiu to LHHH (for now) and took a red-eye to New York for some big apple drama.

We’ll get a glimpse into Joe Budden and Cyn’s romance and Joey’s lucrative podcast business. Kimbella is trying to hold it down as Juelz faces jail time and attempts to overcome his addiction. While Kimbella needs desperately needs a friend to help her navigate single motherhood, it appears she is won’t be mending her relationship with Yandy.

With Mendeeccees still locked up, Yandy is holding down her fort but expanding also expanding. The franchise veteran adopted a daughter. Rich Dollaz’s baby’s mother shot her husband and Maino’s girlfriend got shot at his show.

There’s a lot of criminal behavior being exposed on this season, are you going to be locked in?

LHHNY starts November 26.

RELATED STORIES:

‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do The Unthinkable

‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Safaree Doubles Down On Not Sleeping With Lyrica

‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With Substance Abuse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 16 hours ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 17 hours ago
11.21.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 18 hours ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 19 hours ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 21 hours ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 22 hours ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 1 day ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close