Atlanta Teacher Violently Pushes Student Who Tapped His Shoulder [Video]

A student at South Atlanta High School claimed that on Oct. 3 he touched a teacher on the shoulder and the teacher shoved him across a desk. Well, video of the incident was obtained by WSB-TV and it seems like the student was telling the truth.

WSB-TV reports, the 17-year-old said it all began when he tapped teacher Henry Coleman on the shoulder and said, “What’s up?”

“I just felt my body, my whole body, just fly into the table with books on it. He came to the table, slung me off the table to the ground,” the teen said.

The teen has not been identified because he told the station that he has been bullied by other students for getting the teacher in trouble. The student was initially charged for touching the teacher before the school pushed for the charges to be dropped.

“He just went crazy. I don’t understand why,” the teen’s mother, Shekela Bryant, told the station. “To choke, to push him on the ground by his face. It’s just too much, too much for a good morning tap.”

Coleman now faces a simple battery charge but the teens father isn’t satisfied.

“Oh, no way, no way. That was not a battery. That was a brutal attack,” the teen’s father, Jamil Koonce, told the station. He wants to see Coleman charged with aggravated assault.

The student no longer attends South Atlanta High School, and the school system terminated Coleman.

