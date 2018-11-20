TJMS
Woman Sends $9K Through Drive-Thru Tube At Bank, Cash Goes Missing [Video]

Roslyn Baitney claims that Wells Fargo is responsible for losing close to $9,000 of her money after she tried to use the drive-thru deposit system at a branch in Georgia, Channel 2 Action News reports. 

Baitney told the news station she drove to the bank Nov. 9 to deposit nearly $9,000 in cash.

She sent the money to the tellers through a tube in the drive-thru line. But she told the news station, the bank teller said that “this deposit is too large, you need to go on the inside.”

When Baitney parked and went inside, she asked where the money was. The teller said that she had sent the cash back down the tube, Channel 2 reported. By the time they realized what had happened, the money was gone.

“The teller said, ‘I wondered why the car behind you never did a transaction, they just pulled off.’ Yes, because you gave them my money,” Baitney told the station.

Baitney said someone also stole her driver’s license and bank card, which was with the cash in the tube.

Police are reportedly investigating.

