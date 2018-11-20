New Report: Black Voters Once Again Saved The Country In The Midterm Elections

While Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum may have lost their races for governor due to voter suppression and blatant racism, the midterm elections was still a success for Democrats. The House of Representatives is now controlled by Democrats, several parts of the country flipped to blue and, for the first time in history, more than 20 Black women will serve in Congress. These victories can largely be attributed to Black voters.
According to the NAACP and the political action group African American Research Collaborative, “Across competitive elections, 90 percent of Black voters supported Democratic House candidates, compared to 53 percent of voters overall. It also found 91 percent of Black women, 86 percent of Black men and 50 percent of white voters believe Trump and the GOP are using toxic rhetoric to divide the nation.”
According to RollCall.com, their surveys found the following:
- 72 percent of Black voters believe the Democrats are doing a good job with regards to Black constituents, but 21 percent feel Democrats are indifferent toward Blacks.
- Only 12 percent of Black voters believe Republicans are doing a good job with regards to Black constituents, and 55 percent feel the GOP is indifferent toward Blacks.
- 85 percent of Black women and 81 percent of Black men have felt disrespected by Donald Trump.
- Only 8 percent of Black voters believe Trump has a positive impact on Blacks, and 29 percent believe he has a negative impact.
- 89 percent of Black women, 83 percent of Black men, and 50 percent of white voters believe Trump’s statements and policies will cause a major setback for racial progress.
- 82 percent of Black women, 76 percent of Black men, and 45 percent of white voters believe Trump and the Republicans are normalizing sexism and sexual harassment against women.
Jamal Watkins, NAACP vice president of engagement, said, “Those numbers really prove one thing. If we do the work of reaching infrequent voters, infrequent Black voters and infrequent voters of color, then it allows for us to take back our power.”
The numbers are arguably even higher considering countless reports of voter suppression and people who were literally turned away at the polls, especially in Georgia and Florida. Therefore, hopefully with Democrats in control of the House, they will work to restore the Voting Rights Act. Democrats will not be able to win elections with the Jim Crow tactics of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp.
New Report: Black Voters Once Again Saved The Country In The Midterm Elections was originally published on newsone.com