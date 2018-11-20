CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Chicken Pox Outbreak In NC School Largest Since 1995

2 reads
Leave a comment
Microscopic view of Rubella. Rubella is an acute, contagious viral infection.

Source: Stocktrek Images / Getty

36 children have been diagnosed with chickenpox at a NC school in Buncombe County.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that more than two-thirds of the school’s 152 students haven’t received the vaccine, with many families seeking religious exemptions.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in an email it’s the largest chickenpox outbreak in the state since the vaccine was introduced in 1995.

Read more at ABC11.com

Chicken Pox Outbreak In NC School Largest Since 1995 was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 16 hours ago
11.21.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Beyonce Tops Forbes Highest Paid Women…
 17 hours ago
11.21.18
‘LHHNY’ Super Trailer Reveals Juelz Santana’s Battle With…
 18 hours ago
11.21.18
Breath: 5 Types Of People Who Are DEVASTATED…
 19 hours ago
11.21.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 21 hours ago
11.21.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 22 hours ago
11.21.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 1 day ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 1 day ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 2 days ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close