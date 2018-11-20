Couple Used Dating App To Lure Robbery Victim With Sex

A Houston couple is facing robbery charges, police say they lured their victim on a dating app then stole his car.
Melvin Johnson and Jeanette Wilson, both 17, were arrested Sunday after a short pursuit, ABC 13 reports.
Police say the pair set up their 23-year-old victim, who picked up Wilson and drove her to her apartment expecting to have sex with her. Instead he was beaten, ABC reports.
Johnson is accused of jumping the victim and stealing his car.
The victim was left with bruises and lacerations after the attack. His stolen car was found a short time later.
Both Johnson and Wilson are facing charges of robbery with serious bodily injury.
