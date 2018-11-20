CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

NRA Told Doctors To ‘Stay In Their Lane’ On Guns And Now There’s A Shooting At Mercy Hospital

Four people have reportedly been shot at the Chicago hospital.

4 reads
Leave a comment

Mercy Hospital in Chicago was in the middle of a deadly shooting on Monday. Ironically, it was the doctors told to “stay in their lane” by the despicable NRA who were enduring the shooting.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

After the countless mass shootings happening on a seemingly weekly basis, the Annals of Internal Medicine published a report titled “Reducing Firearm Injuries and Deaths in the United States: A Position Paper From the American College of Physicians.” The powerful report stated, “Firearm violence continues to be a public health crisis in the United States that requires the nation’s immediate attention. The ACP is concerned about not only the alarming number of mass shootings in the United States but also the daily toll of firearm violence in neighborhoods, homes, workplaces, and public and private places across the country.”

However, the NRA was so offended by the report from doctors who save lives every day that it had the gall to tell medical professionals to “stay in their lane.” A tweet from its hateful twitter account read, “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves.”

Sadly, less than two weeks later and after attacking the medical community, a shooting broke out at Mercy Hospital. Details were still coming out but, according to ABC News, at least four people were shot and at least two were dead, including the gunman.

“One of the women, who was shot in the parking lot, was a doctor at Mercy Hospital reporting to work, and was shot by her former fiance,” ABC News also reported. Shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. local time.

Listen to an eyewitness account below:

Clearly, the NRA needs to stay in its own lane and maybe go back to marksmanship, which was how the NRA originally started, and not trying to arm as many people as possible.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

NRA Told Doctors To ‘Stay In Their Lane’ On Guns And Now There’s A Shooting At Mercy Hospital was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 3 hours ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 18 hours ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
#Blessed! Gabrielle Union Reveals The Name Of Her…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
Diddy And Dirty Money - HMV Oxford Street Single Signing
Diddy Breaks Silence on Ex Kim Porter’s Death
 2 days ago
11.18.18
Ella Mai At KYS Fest
Singer Ella Mai Makes ‘SNL’ Debut With ‘Boo’d…
 2 days ago
11.18.18
First Lady Michelle Obama Discusses Let Girls Learn At The American Magazine Media Conference
Michelle Obama Describes Her First Kiss And The…
 3 days ago
11.17.18
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 3 days ago
11.19.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Tamar Braxton Refused To Finish Stage…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Be Thankful For The…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Says Everything She Couldn’t Say As…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
28 items
Michael B. Jordan’s White Chocolate Co-star Florian Munteanu…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close