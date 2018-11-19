CLOSE
National
HomeNational

International Men’s Day: 5 Traits Men Should Flush Down The Toilet In 2019

If it smells wack, it's gotta go.

0 reads
Leave a comment
African American man with son, cleaning bathroom toilet

Source: kali9 / Getty

For some, the need for an International Men’s Day could be laughable, considering so many men are in power.

Fellas continue to dominate in so many fields, including politics and business, and our overwhelming presence impacts everything from policies, to the environment, to the economic climate. This looming presence is a big reason why gender inequity remains to this day and anyone who’s not a man can get pushed to the margins.

So why do we have an International Men’s Day, again?

It could be a healthy opportunity to discuss manhood in all its messy, complex ways. As the years go on, manhood continues to be redefined and re-imagined depending on who you want to be as a person.

And if you’re a man who wants to do away with harmful behavior, let’s face it…some things need to get flushed down the toilet in 2019. Luckily, International Men’s Day falls on the same day as World Toilet Day.

It’s fate.

So to find out what traits men should send down the drain, hit the next pages!

International Men’s Day: 5 Traits Men Should Flush Down The Toilet In 2019 was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Global Green USA's 13th Annual Pre-Oscar Party - Arrivals
Watch: Stevie Wonder Sing on ‘DWTS Jr.’ As…
 3 hours ago
11.20.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 18 hours ago
11.20.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
#Blessed! Gabrielle Union Reveals The Name Of Her…
 2 days ago
11.19.18
Diddy And Dirty Money - HMV Oxford Street Single Signing
Diddy Breaks Silence on Ex Kim Porter’s Death
 2 days ago
11.18.18
Ella Mai At KYS Fest
Singer Ella Mai Makes ‘SNL’ Debut With ‘Boo’d…
 2 days ago
11.18.18
First Lady Michelle Obama Discusses Let Girls Learn At The American Magazine Media Conference
Michelle Obama Describes Her First Kiss And The…
 3 days ago
11.17.18
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 3 days ago
11.19.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Tamar Braxton Refused To Finish Stage…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Be Thankful For The…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Says Everything She Couldn’t Say As…
 4 days ago
11.16.18
28 items
Michael B. Jordan’s White Chocolate Co-star Florian Munteanu…
 4 days ago
11.19.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close