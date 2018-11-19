A Houston Woman Is Missing And Her Estranged Husband Is On The Run

Charine Young has been missing for over a week and the 29-year-old is presumed dead. Her estranged husband, 48-year-old Johnny Leon Wilson, is charged with her murder and he’s on the run. ABC 13 reports.

Neighbors said they last saw Young and her 11-year-old son arrive to Wilson’s apartment on Saturday Nov.10. Young walked inside but the boy remained in the car. They never saw her alive again.

“I never seen her come back out. I seen him with the little boy in the car. I didn’t see her after,” neighbor Annette Vallery told ABC. “He’s crazy. I didn’t know he was crazy, but if you were to meet him, you would never think he was like that.”

Wilson allegedly took the boy to a nearby fast food restaurant and left him there.

Young’s family has been trying to stay positive and praying that she comes home alive. But, police reportedly pulled security footage from the apartment complex’s parking lot. It reportedly showed Wilson walking back and forth to the dumpster. Neighbors complained about a horrible odor coming from the dumpster following Young’s disappearance. They said they were relieved when the garbage men came Monday. Neighbors said hours later police arrived on scene.

“Charine is one of the strongest woman I know. She loved her friends and family very, very deeply. Her son was her world,” Young’s childhood friend Chassidy Deville told the news outlet. “She did not deserve anything that he possibly did to her. I just hope and pray that she is still alive. That she is still fighting and waiting for us to come and get her.”

Wilson is considered dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call police.

Shocking Celebrity Murders 15 photos Launch gallery Shocking Celebrity Murders 1. 1. Steve McNair was Shot and killed by his mistress in July of 2009. He was 36. 1 of 15 2. 2. Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his father. 2 of 15 3. 3. Sam Cooke was fatally shot by a motel manager. He was 33. 3 of 15 4. 4. Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson family. She was 26. 4 of 15 5. 5. Darrent Williams was shot and killed on New Year's day in 2007 in a drive-by. 5 of 15 6. 6. Robert Johnson was poisoned by a jealous husband. He was 27. 6 of 15 7. 7. Huey Newton was shot and killed by BGF member Tyrone Robinson. 7 of 15 8. 8. Selena Quintanilla was murdered in 1995 at age 23 by Yolanda Saldivar. 8 of 15 9. 9. Tupac was killed in a drive-by when he was 25. 9 of 15 10. 10. Notorious B.I.G. was also killed in a drive-by when he was 24. 10 of 15 11. 11. Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman was murdered in 1994. 11 of 15 12. 12. Jam Master Jay was shot and killed in 2002 at a recording studio in Queens, NY. 12 of 15 13. 13. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel 13 of 15 14. 14. Medger Evers was shot and killed in an ambush outside his home in 1963. 14 of 15 15. 15. John Lennon was shot and killed outside his New York apartment in 1980. 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders Shocking Celebrity Murders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

A Houston Woman Is Missing And Her Estranged Husband Is On The Run was originally published on blackamericaweb.com