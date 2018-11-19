Quincy Brown Is ‘Broken’ After Losing His Mother Kim Porter; Diddy Hosts Memorial

Kim Porter’s children had not spoken publicly about her tragic passing until now. Her oldest child Quincy Brown shared in an Instagram that he was “broken” over the sudden loss of his mother.

“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” Brown, Porter’s child with R&B singer Al B. Sure, wrote in a caption for a picture he posted of himself with his mother and his younger twin sisters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me,” he continued.

Brown’s brother Justin Combs, son of Diddy and Misa Hylton Brim, also shared his disbelief that his “second mother” was taken from their family.

“This can’t be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream. I just don’t understand. The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating,” he wrote in a caption for a family photo.

“Thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us,“ he added.

Brim and Cassie, Diddy’s ex girlfriend also shared their love for Porter in Instagram posts.

“For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here.” Brim wrote.

There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel,” Cassie wrote.

TMZ reports, Diddy hosted a private memorial to honor the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, at his Bel-Air home Sunday.

The event was reportedly filled with more than a hundred friends, family and people told stories about Kim’s life.

The house was reportedly filled with photos of Porter and the family and a candlelit walkway lined the entrance to the memorial.

Our prayers are with the family.

Quincy Brown Is ‘Broken’ After Losing His Mother Kim Porter; Diddy Hosts Memorial was originally published on blackamericaweb.com