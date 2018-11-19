Quincy Brown Is ‘Broken’ After Losing His Mother Kim Porter; Diddy Hosts Memorial

Kim Porter’s children had not spoken publicly about her tragic passing until now. Her oldest child Quincy Brown shared in an Instagram that he was “broken” over the sudden loss of his mother.
“I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in,” Brown, Porter’s child with R&B singer Al B. Sure, wrote in a caption for a picture he posted of himself with his mother and his younger twin sisters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James. “I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me,” he continued.
Brown’s brother Justin Combs, son of Diddy and Misa Hylton Brim, also shared his disbelief that his “second mother” was taken from their family.
View this post on Instagram
This can't be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream.. I just don't understand. The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating! My second mother, thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us. @quincy @kingcombs Jessie & D'lilah I got yall forever!
“This can’t be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream. I just don’t understand. The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating,” he wrote in a caption for a family photo.
“Thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us,“ he added.
Brim and Cassie, Diddy’s ex girlfriend also shared their love for Porter in Instagram posts.
View this post on Instagram
Kim Kim Kim For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here. Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same. This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family. Not that long ago we had a dope conversation about the kids and how proud we were of them all. We spoke about their futures and how we could come together to support them in business. That was a very special conversation. But you were cool like that, and that is what I will miss the most. Our inside jokes and the fact that we shared an unspoken understanding around what it was like to raise our children in this life. I promise to love and protect Quincy, Chris, D’lila and Jessie. I will always be here for them. Rest in Power Beautiful Queen ♥️ #familyForever. . . Thank you everyone for your prayers and comforting words. Please continue to pray for us.💔
“For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here.” Brim wrote.
View this post on Instagram
There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel 💔 Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs families. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too @callmepumpkin, @misahylton, Mama Combs & Grandpa Jake!! You all always have my love and support!! Love you @ladykp ✨💗💗💗
There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel,” Cassie wrote.
TMZ reports, Diddy hosted a private memorial to honor the mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, at his Bel-Air home Sunday.
The event was reportedly filled with more than a hundred friends, family and people told stories about Kim’s life.
The house was reportedly filled with photos of Porter and the family and a candlelit walkway lined the entrance to the memorial.
Our prayers are with the family.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Quincy Brown Is ‘Broken’ After Losing His Mother Kim Porter; Diddy Hosts Memorial was originally published on blackamericaweb.com