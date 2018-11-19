Shooting In Chicago Leaves One Officer Shot, Two Dead

A shooting near Mercy Hospital in Chicago leaves one officer in critical condition, Monday. Anthony Guglielmi states that the officer was shot by an active shooter. Guglielmi insures the public that the officer is “receiving excellent care”. Two people have been pronounced dead, including the gunman.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 26th and Michigan. As they investigate the area, where Guglielmi says, ” Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan”.

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Following the 12 dead in the California in Thousand Oaks bar. The country has been suffering from these mass shootings. No one is clear of the motives behind these shootings.

Media should stage at 57th and Maryland at University of Chicago hospital. A press briefing will occur later. Standby for details pic.twitter.com/pkwL4Iu343 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

