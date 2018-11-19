CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Tekashi 6ix9ine And 3 Others Reportedly Arrested By The Feds On RICO Charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is back in the news again and it looks like he may be in major trouble.

TMZ reports that the rapper and his former management team was arrested Sunday night by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents in New York City. A total of 4 men were arrested and they are all facing racketeering and firearms charges. NYPD and Homeland Security were all also involved in the investigation. Tekashi just received four years probation after being charged with unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance from an incident in 2015.

On Sunday Morning, Tekashi dropped the tracklist of his debut album which features Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and more.

Now it looks like he will be celebrating it’s release behind bars.

Tekashi 6ix9ine And 3 Others Reportedly Arrested By The Feds On RICO Charges was originally published on kysdc.com

