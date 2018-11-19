CLOSE
11 Days Left! Submit Letters For The Radio One Toy Drive

Family at Christmas

Source: M_a_y_a / Getty

I had a vision 15 years ago to provide toys for children in the Richmond metropolitan area and Radio One and the city of Richmond did not hesitate to participate. Today, with our Radio One listeners, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, city government, Richmond Fire Department, Wal-mart, and PODS, we have distributed over 40,000 toys to Richmond metro area families. Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence

Miss Community and Radio One Richmond believes that all children on Christmas day should wake up with gifts under the tree. We understand that families who work hard every day can’t simply afford gifts this year. We also understand that those working families don’t qualify for social services. These are families who have fallen through the cracks and Radio One wants to help.

Radio One Richmond cares about  families and the children so please submit your letters for assistance here:

Send one letter per family to:

Radio One Richmond

2809 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 300

Richmond, Virginia 23294

The letter should include your name, address, city, state and zip code. Also include the ages of the children. All letters must be submitted to Radio One Richmond by November 30, 2018 to be considered for Toy Distribution Day. No exceptions.

Toy Drive Distribution Day

11 Days Left! Submit Letters For The Radio One Toy Drive was originally published on kissrichmond.com

