11 Days Left! Submit Letters For The Radio One Toy Drive

I had a vision 15 years ago to provide toys for children in the Richmond metropolitan area and Radio One and the city of Richmond did not hesitate to participate. Today, with our Radio One listeners, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, city government, Richmond Fire Department, Wal-mart, and PODS, we have distributed over 40,000 toys to Richmond metro area families. Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence
Miss Community and Radio One Richmond believes that all children on Christmas day should wake up with gifts under the tree. We understand that families who work hard every day can’t simply afford gifts this year. We also understand that those working families don’t qualify for social services. These are families who have fallen through the cracks and Radio One wants to help.
Radio One Richmond cares about families and the children so please submit your letters for assistance here:
Send one letter per family to:
Radio One Richmond
2809 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 300
Richmond, Virginia 23294
The letter should include your name, address, city, state and zip code. Also include the ages of the children. All letters must be submitted to Radio One Richmond by November 30, 2018 to be considered for Toy Distribution Day. No exceptions.
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive Distribution
