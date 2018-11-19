Here’s What Thanksgiving Side Items Are Popular In Different Parts Of The Country

19 reads Leave a comment
After looking at this map displaying favorite side dishes across the country, it’s clear that the South wins. Also, don’t show up at my house with salad!!!!
1. GOOGLE HOME HUB, $149.00Source:Google 1 of 11
2. LEVEARS, GOLD PLATED SILVER, $59.99Source: 2 of 11
3. SUMMER & ROSE, CHLOE TOTE, $130.00Source: 3 of 11
4. HUNTER BOOTS, WOMEN'S ORIGINAL TALL RAIN BOOTS IN SILVER, $150.00Source: 4 of 11
5. MIA DEL MAR, OVERNIGHT MIRACLE GLOW CREAM, $54.00Source: 5 of 11
6. LUNATA HAIR, WIRELESS RECHARGEABLE IRON AND STYLER, $150.00Source: 6 of 11
7. KNESKO COLLAGEN FACE MASK RADIANCE HOLIDAY COLLECTION, $120.00Source:Knesko Radiance Collection 7 of 11
8. THESIS, ALL NATURAL LAVENDER FIELDS BODY SCRUB, $22.95Source: 8 of 11
9. JIMMY CRYSTAL NEW YORK BARREL SPEAKER, $48.00Source:Jimmy Crystal New York Barrell Speaker 9 of 11
10. NYDJ, SURE STRETCH JEANS, $119.00 - $139.00Source: 10 of 11
11. DICKIE'S GIRL, CROP TOP TEE, $24.99Source:Dickies Girl Crop Top Tee 11 of 11
