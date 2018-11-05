CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Rihanna Supports Andrew Gillum: ‘Make History This Election’

5 reads
Leave a comment

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos) 

On Sunday Rihanna showed her support for Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor.

The singer encouraged her fans to “make history,” if elected Gillum will be Florida’s first Black governor.

“FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election,” Rihanna wrote in posts shared to her Twitter and Instagram pages.

She continued: “If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support.”

 

View this post on Instagram

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

Rihanna also encouraged voters to support Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to convicted felons in Florida who have completed their sentences, with the exception of people convicted of murder or sex offenses.

“VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society,” she wrote. “VOTE on November 6th!”

Gillum reposed Rihanna’s endorsement to his social media. “Much love & appreciation,” the gubernatorial candidate wrote. Ariana Grande shared Rihanna’s post on her Instagram story, as well.

Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line

36 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line

Continue reading Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line

Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line

Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical land that turned to arid desert with women of all shapes, sizes and colors writhing, cackling, frolicking and stalking like animals in lace, fishnet and satin that shined in jewel tones for her second season of Savage x Fenty. (All photo are by the Associated Press)

Rihanna Supports Andrew Gillum: ‘Make History This Election’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 20 hours ago
01.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
For The First Time Since 1866, There Won’t…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Paging All Morris Chestnut Fans!
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close