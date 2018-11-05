Rihanna Supports Andrew Gillum: ‘Make History This Election’

On Sunday Rihanna showed her support for Andrew Gillum, Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor.
The singer encouraged her fans to “make history,” if elected Gillum will be Florida’s first Black governor.
“FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election,” Rihanna wrote in posts shared to her Twitter and Instagram pages.
She continued: “If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support.”
View this post on Instagram
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
Rihanna also encouraged voters to support Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to convicted felons in Florida who have completed their sentences, with the exception of people convicted of murder or sex offenses.
“VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society,” she wrote. “VOTE on November 6th!”
Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line
Rihanna Unleashes The Savage Beast In Latest Lingerie Line
1. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty1 of 36
2. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty2 of 36
3. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty3 of 36
4. Fashion Rihanna Savage x Fenty4 of 36
5. Fashion Rihanna Savage x Fenty5 of 36
6. Fashion Rihanna Savage x Fenty6 of 36
7. Fashion Rihanna Savage x Fenty7 of 36
8. Fashion Rihanna Savage x Fenty8 of 36
9. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty9 of 36
10. Fashion Rihanna Savage x Fenty10 of 36
11. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty11 of 36
12. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty12 of 36
13. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty13 of 36
14. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty14 of 36
15. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty15 of 36
16. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty16 of 36
17. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty17 of 36
18. Gigi Hadid18 of 36
19. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty19 of 36
20. Bella Hadid20 of 36
21. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty21 of 36
22. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty22 of 36
23. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty23 of 36
24. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty24 of 36
25. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty25 of 36
26.Source: 26 of 36
27. Rihanna27 of 36
28.Source: 28 of 36
29. Rihanna29 of 36
30. Rihanna30 of 36
31.Source: 31 of 36
32. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty32 of 36
33. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty33 of 36
34. Fashion Rihanna Savage X Fenty34 of 36
35. Bella Hadid35 of 36
36. Rihanna36 of 36
Rihanna Supports Andrew Gillum: ‘Make History This Election’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com