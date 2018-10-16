Chance The Rapper Isn’t Running For Mayor After All, But Here’s Who He’s Endorsing

With local elections on the horizon, Chance The Rapper is continuing to use his star power and influence to contribute to politics in any way he can. On Tuesday, the Chicago native traveled to his native City Hall to make his official public endorsement of mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

Even though Chance is making his mark by endorsing a candidate, the rapper got the rumor mill stirring initially when he announced via his Twitter page “City Hall pull up” on Monday. Because of the rapper’s cryptic tweet and his prior involvement with politics, rumors started to fly that Chano would announce he would be running for the local office–but instead, he ended up backing Enyia. “I’m proud to announce that I will not be running for mayor,” he announced to those in attendance before revealing his actual reason for being in the building.

“I want to work with somebody that’s about change,” the rapper continued. “Somebody that’s about our community. Somebody that’s about equity. Somebody that’s about fairness. And the one person in my research of this wide-open race [whose] views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia.”

Even without his actual bid for the position, fans have been hoping Chance would get more into politics for a while now. Just last year, a campaign called Chano4Mayor urged the rapper to consider running. “Rahm Emanuel has been in office since 2011,” the organization’s site reads. “In that time we’ve seen the closure of 50 public schools, the largest in history. The city shut down 6 of its 12 mental health clinics. The Department of Justice found a pattern of civil rights violations by the Chicago Police Department, including but not limited to the murder of Laquan McDonald. It’s time for change.”

Chance himself has been critical of Emanual’s work while in office as well and in September, he celebrated Emanual not running for a third term.

Though we’re not lucky enough to get an opportunity at Chance The Mayor, it’s great to see him use his influence for good while endorsing Amara Enyia.

Tell @AmaraEnyia what we need… — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 16, 2018

Amara for Mayor — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 16, 2018

Check out pictures of Chance with Amara at City Hall below.

Chance the Rapper just endorsed Amara Enyia for Mayor of the City of Chicago.

City Hall, Chicago@chancetherapper @AmaraEnyia pic.twitter.com/S5widhMaYr — Vashon Jordan Jr. (@vashon_photo) October 16, 2018

Chance The Rapper Isn’t Running For Mayor After All, But Here’s Who He’s Endorsing was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: