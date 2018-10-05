Ali Siddiq Says Bill Cosby Has Been ‘Ballin Out Of Control’ In Prison

10.05.18
Comedian Ali Siddiq has always been vocal about his time in jail and he has some questions for Bill Cosby who has been in prison for about a week.

He really would like to know what prison he’s in because it seems like Cosby has been “ballin out of control” in there. He has access to laptops, TVs and radio’, this doesn’t sound anything like what Siddiq experienced while locked up. “I’ve been to prison this is definitely an upgrade,” he said.

He’s not too worried for Cosby’s safety because he believes that “the brothers are going to protect Bill.” Especially because there is a conspiracy theory. Siddiq and others believe the law only went after Cosby because he was about to buy a television network.

You can catch Siddiq this weekend in Dallas at the Addison Improv.

