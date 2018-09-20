How To Listen To Foxy 107.1 / 104.3 On Your Amazon Echo Or Dot

Local
09.20.18
Karen Clark wants to show you that you can listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable FOXY 107.1/FOXY 104.3 on Amazon Alexa, once enabled say “Alexa, play FOXY 1-0-7 or FOXY 1-0-4″

