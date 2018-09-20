If your child found a bag with a large amount of cash in it what would you do? Of course the “right thing to do” would be to turn it in; but if Sherri’s son found “red Mercedes money” on the street she wouldn’t be able to just hand it over. Sherri would tell him to tell people the money was left to him by his uncle before he passed. What would you do?

Black Moms Matter: Would You Do What’s Right? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

