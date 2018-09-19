For More Information On Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

Tuesday, ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross teamed up for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive, raising about $243,842. Though the phone donations are over, click here to donate.

Overnight, more than 15,000 people evacuated across the impacted region. Including at least 14,200 people in 137 shelters in North Carolina, and 819 people in 9 shelters in South Carolina.

