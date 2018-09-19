From NAACP to Michael Jordan, Here’s How African Americans Are Helping With Hurricane Florence

Several celebrities and organizations have stepped up to help communities in North and South Carolina affected by Hurricane Florence, which forced major evaluations and flooded the areas with massive rain after it made landfall last week.

Most recently, Michael Jordan, who is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and was raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, donated $2 million to Florence recovery efforts. The basketball legend, 55, has family and friends in the Carolinas, where several towns are still burdened with high water levels.

“It just hits home,” Jordan said to The Associated Press. “I know all of those places: Wilmington, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach, New Bern, and Wallace, which is where my father is from. So quite naturally it hits home, and I felt like I had to act in a sense that this is my home.”

We're grateful to the GOAT and former @UNC Tar Heel, Michael Jordan, for donating $2 million toward #HurricaneFlorence Relief and Recovery. Here's how you can donate: https://t.co/Aqu7YYn4ST Photo: MJ dunking the #winning basket against @UVA as a @UNC Tar Heel in 1983! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/s6tvS9RukR — NC Museum of History (@NCmuseumhistory) September 18, 2018

The NAACP, which often plays the role of watchdog in looking at how the federal government responds to hurricanes, also announced guidelines on managing damage brought by the storm. They have offered two guides: Super Storm Florence Unit Advisory and Equity in Emergency Management Monitoring Toolkit. The historic civil rights organization recognizes that the brunt of brutal storms is heavily felt by communities of color.

