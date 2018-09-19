The New York Times made a mistake that proves that there are very few black people in their news room, if any. They used a picture of Angela Bassett at the Emmys and thought she was Omarosa. They don’t even look alike! But the main difference besides looks, is that Omarosa is known for being on secret tapes while “Queen Angela” is on the big screen!

Morning Minute: We All Look The Same To The New York Times was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

