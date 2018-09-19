Yesterday while traveling Guy noticed that people read every sign in the airport except the sign for the moving sidewalk. The sign clearly says “stand right walk left,” but people don’t seem to read. A woman was standing on the left and when he asked her to move over so he could get by, she had an attitude. She asked him “what’s the rush,” and Guy was not happy!

Guy’s Gripe: ‘The People Movers’ In The Airport Have Rules was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

