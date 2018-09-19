Guy’s Gripe: ‘The People Movers’ In The Airport Have Rules

TJMS
| 09.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yesterday while traveling Guy noticed that people read every sign in the airport except the sign for the moving sidewalk. The sign clearly says “stand right walk left,” but people don’t seem to read. A woman was standing on the left and when he asked her to move over so he could get by, she had an attitude. She asked him “what’s the rush,” and Guy was not happy!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy’s Gripe: ‘The People Movers’ In The Airport Have Rules was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bahja Rodriguez Gets Rid Of Her Waste-Of-Time Man…
 23 hours ago
09.18.18
EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Green Talks Today’s R&B, Aretha Franklin’s…
 1 day ago
09.18.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece…
 1 day ago
09.18.18
9 items
From Wiz Khalifa To LeBron James, Black Men…
 2 days ago
09.18.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 2 days ago
09.18.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 2 days ago
09.18.18
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 2 days ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 2 days ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 2 days ago
09.17.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 5 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 6 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 6 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 6 days ago
09.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close