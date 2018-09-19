Roland Martin: Black People Need To Become Investors

TJMS
| 09.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Since Nike announced their Colin Kaepernick ad people have been rushing out to buy more Nike gear. Roland Martin acknowledges that’s a great thing but says there’s something better we can do. We can take the money that we’re spending on shoes and buy stock.

Martin talks to Pastor Jamal Bryant, about what he did to encourage his congregation to invest. Bryant says that he got tired of Black people, “being consumers and not being investors.” So, he decided to “shift the narrative.”

He brought Black brokers to church and asked every member to buy stock for their kids instead of a new pair of shoes. Pastor Bryant was happy with the result and says that now we need to bring that same support to Black owned businesses.

After, he received a special gift from Nike, “a box of limited edition jump man” shoes. He found it very telling that after he received his gift, Black preachers started asking him how they can get a pair of shoes and not how they can buy stock.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Roland Martin: Black People Need To Become Investors was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bahja Rodriguez Gets Rid Of Her Waste-Of-Time Man…
 23 hours ago
09.18.18
EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Green Talks Today’s R&B, Aretha Franklin’s…
 1 day ago
09.18.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece…
 1 day ago
09.18.18
9 items
From Wiz Khalifa To LeBron James, Black Men…
 2 days ago
09.18.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 2 days ago
09.18.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 2 days ago
09.18.18
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 2 days ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 2 days ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 2 days ago
09.17.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 5 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 6 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 6 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 6 days ago
09.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close