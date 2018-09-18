CLOSE
After Five Search Warrants, Amber Guyger’s Apartment Was Reportedly Never Searched

Botham Jean was shot and killed by the 30-year-old cop.

Botham Shem Jean is the victim. Let’s never forget that — he was only 26 years old and brutally killed in his own home by a a 30-year-old police officer named Amber Guyger on Sept. 6. However, the police were treating Jean like he was the killer. While there has been speculation, it’s been confirmed that, unlike Jean’s home, Guyger’s apartment was never searched — even after five search warrants.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

ABC 8 in Dallas obtained copies of the five search warrants for the case. Two of them “allowed investigators to remove the front door of Guyger and Jean’s apartment, their door locks and to download data for their door locks.”

The third warrant allowed investigators to enter Jean’s apartment. The fourth showed they obtained video from the surveillance camera in the apartment management’s office. The final warrant, according to ABC, “gave investigators the authority to obtain all communications related to the incident in the possession of property management, as well as all surveillance video and all entry and access logs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting.”

What’s missing? No warrant to search the killer apartment, Amber Guyger.

The Free Thought Project also pointed out that it was too late to search her apartment now because Guyger moved out of the complex. This was obviously a despicable development and further proof there was a cover-up to protect Guyger.

In addition, social media posts have surfaced showing Guyger bragging about being able to kill people. See below:

She even reportedly posted a meme that read “NFL Died, Of Colin Cancer.”

Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9, more than two days after she killed Jean. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

