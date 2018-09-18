Bahja Rodriguez Gets Rid Of Her Waste-Of-Time Man In New “My Life” Video (World Premiere)

Be warned, Bahja Radriguez is all grown up now and she isn’t here to play with any of you boys.

The gorgeous singer-songwriter, best known for her days with the OMG Girlz, is back on our radar as a solo act. Bahja’s latest project, Take 3, dropped in May and it boasts the kind of lyrics and cool confidence that will inspire your best Instagram captions and have you leaving the fu** boys behind permanently. You know—the ones that don’t mean you any type of good, but always find a way back into your life someway, somehow. Been there, done that, and we’re over it. Period.

In her new visual for “My Life” off Take 3, Bahja is done with all games, channeling Waiting To Exhale in blonde locks while burning her soon-to-be ex’s things in a bathtub. “Atlanta’s best kept secret” sings over J. Reid production, “You was such a waste of time/I dealt your cards, you really played them right/I can’t believe I stayed, I know it’s crazy right?/But I’m gone, and you don’t gotta here me out..cuz I’ma show ya!”

Watch the sexy Bankhead-directed video above and let this be a firsthand tutorial for any and everyone who needs a lesson in moving on and being happy. Plus, some BTS pics and more on the flip.

