Huggy Lowdown: ‘The Kavanaugh 65’

TJMS
| 09.18.18
Huggy has renamed Brett Kavanaugh! He is now, “Brett Kava-hell-naugh!” How in the world did they find 65 women to testify to his character? Why and how do you have that many women lined up if you don’t think that some one has some dirt on you? Kavanaugh has been lying since he said he grew up in an area with a high crime rate.

