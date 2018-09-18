Morning Minute: The Case Of Amber Rose’s Missing Ring

Amber Rose can’t seem to find the engagement ring that she got from her ex Wiz Khalifa. There are a few places it could be, maybe she honestly just misplaced it. But, she has had a few boyfriends recently so it’s possible that one of them snatched it while she wasn’t looking. What do you think happened to it?
