CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get Ghosted By Bae (‘Insecure’ Thoughts)

It's hard out here.

10 reads
Leave a comment
Audi Hosts Pre-Emmys Event In West Hollywood

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

This week’s episode of Insecure probably left anyone in the dating scene traumatized and triggered (spoilers below).

Surprisingly, it most likely wasn’t because of the return of Lawrence (Jay Ellis). In episode five, Issa Rae‘s character ran into him at the store on her Coachella trip and in episode six, they see each other again at Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) baby shower. Their conversation seemed to go smoothly and Issa made it clear by the end of the episode that she was ready to move on.

Only problem is, her new potential bae went missing in action!

That’s right. Earlier in the episode, her new starry-eyed boo thang, Nathan (played by Kendrick Sampson), was making it seem like he had feelings for Issa when they were snuggled up in her bed. But when Issa texted him about a Lyft investigation pertaining to the night they met, Nathan didn’t respond for a day in a half. So in millennial dating years that’s like…a week!

 

There could only be two explanations for this. Either Nathan’s on the run from the law…

 

Or he completely ghosted Issa.

 

For anyone who’s been left stranded and alone by a potential bae, I’d imagine you had some traumatic flashbacks when watching episode six.

To help you get through this moment, we’ve decided to list the seven stages of being ghosted in hopes that you can heal, be mad, then get right back in the dating game. Hit the next pages to find out what words people utter during these emotional stages!

Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get Ghosted By Bae (‘Insecure’ Thoughts) was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece…
 10 hours ago
09.18.18
9 items
From Wiz Khalifa To LeBron James, Black Men…
 18 hours ago
09.18.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 19 hours ago
09.18.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 23 hours ago
09.18.18
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 1 day ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 1 day ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 1 day ago
09.17.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 4 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close