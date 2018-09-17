Getting dressed in African attire didn’t start or stop with premier of The Black Panther. Durham has a growing scene for African fashion. African Fashion Week has gotten bigger and this year was a major display of beautiful prints as you can expect.

This year’s designers gave a modern touch in cuts and styles to all of their designs on display. One designer presented his line with models strolling down the catwalk wearing steampunk style glasses. While steampunk is more historical fantasy, mixing African and steampunk is unconventional and that touch makes it modern.

To see the steam punk looks and the best looks for men from the show click here.

You could also find garments for all sizes and ages walking the catwalk.

African Fashion Week was held at The Fruit in Durham, NC.

Which ladies look is your favorite from below?

African Fashion Week NC 2018: Looks For Women was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: