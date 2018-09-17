Roland Martin Talks To Florida Senator Bill Nelson About His Campaign

Roland Martin talks to US Senator from Florida, Bill Nelson who is running for reelection against Republican Governor Rick Scott.

Despite people saying that he hasn’t been campaigning well enough, reports show that the race is extremely close. Nelson thinks that people feel he hasn’t been campaigning well because his opponent has been on TV since April. Nelson hasn’t been on the air as often because he simply doesn’t have the funds.

Florida is the third largest state and is constantly growing so Nelson says, “I constantly have to reintroduce myself.” But, he believes people should vote for him because his record proves that he has the people’s best interest at heart.

