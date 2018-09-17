Roland Martin Talks To Florida Senator Bill Nelson About His Campaign

09.17.18
Roland Martin talks to US Senator from Florida, Bill Nelson who is running for reelection against Republican Governor Rick Scott.

Despite people saying that he hasn’t been campaigning well enough, reports show that the race is extremely close. Nelson thinks that people feel he hasn’t been campaigning well because his opponent has been on TV since April. Nelson hasn’t been on the air as often because he simply doesn’t have the funds.

Florida is the third largest state and is constantly growing so Nelson says, “I constantly have to reintroduce myself.” But, he believes people should vote for him because his record proves that he has the people’s best interest at heart.

Everyone doubted mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum. He was the only candidate who wasn’t a millionaire. He was number 4 in the polls only 2 weeks ago. He was believed to be a long shot. Now, the HBCU grad won the Democratic primary for governor of Florida.  In his powerful acceptance speech, he said, “I am overwhelmed. There were just a few people who said that this moment would not be possible. And then there were a few more who believed that this thing was possible.” Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1034617337243041792 Gillum is the first African American to win the Democratic primary for governor of Florida and if he wins in November, he will join  Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland, who we are also rooting for in November to be governors of their state. Twitter is obviously exploding with joy. See the reactions below.

Roland Martin Talks To Florida Senator Bill Nelson About His Campaign was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

