Morning Minute: Game Plan

TJMS
| 09.17.18

Brett Kavanaugh claims that he never sexually assaulted anyone, but a few things aren’t adding up. If you did nothing wrong, why did your lawyers have a list of over 50 women who knew you more than 30 years ago readily available? It seems like they knew that these allegations could come out and they had already prepared a game plan. What’s really going on here?

