Brett Kavanaugh claims that he never sexually assaulted anyone, but a few things aren’t adding up. If you did nothing wrong, why did your lawyers have a list of over 50 women who knew you more than 30 years ago readily available? It seems like they knew that these allegations could come out and they had already prepared a game plan. What’s really going on here?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Morning Minute: Game Plan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: