Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett allegedly got into a physical altercation on Sunday at an Emmy party. No one knows exactly what happened but according to Huggy, it sounds like Burnett, “got his ass kicked!” Arnold was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice, which Burnett executive produced and Trump hosted. Arnold is allegedly unhappy with Burnett because it seems like he may be attempting to protect the president by refusing to release footage of him using the N-word on set. Fighting at the Emmys? This sounds like an episode of colonizers gone wild!

Huggy Lowdown: Colonizers Gone Wild was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

