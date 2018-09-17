Huggy Lowdown: Colonizers Gone Wild

TJMS
| 09.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett allegedly got into a physical altercation on Sunday at an Emmy party. No one knows exactly what happened but according to Huggy, it sounds like Burnett, “got his ass kicked!” Arnold was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice, which Burnett executive produced and Trump hosted. Arnold is allegedly unhappy with Burnett because it seems like he may be attempting to protect the president by refusing to release footage of him using the N-word on set. Fighting at the Emmys? This sounds like an episode of colonizers gone wild!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Huggy Lowdown: Colonizers Gone Wild was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 5 hours ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 14 hours ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 15 hours ago
09.17.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 3 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 4 days ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About White Boy Rick,…
 4 days ago
09.14.18
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close