Lethal Weapon will return for its third season on Fox Tuesday Sep. 25. The Tom Joyner Morning Show crew talks to one of the stars of the show, Keesha Sharp, about this upcoming season.
Sharp says she’s especially excited about this season because she has been “blessed” to be able to direct episode six. “Sometimes you just need a chance,” she said, and she’s glad her producers trusted her enough to give her this opportunity. She says that she was a huge fan of the original Lethal Weapon in the 80s; so to be able to be such a big part of the show is amazing.
Keesha Sharp Feels ‘Blessed’ To Be Able To Direct was originally published on blackamericaweb.com