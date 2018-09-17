Chris Gardner Will Be Giving Teens ‘Permission To Dream’

09.17.18
The story of Chris Gardener’s struggle to overcome homelessness was told in The Pursuit Of Happyness, starring Will Smith. Gardener credits his success to his positive thinking and promises he made to himself when he was a child. Starting today, Gardner will be speaking at 100 schools all over the country giving students “permission to dream.”

Since losing the love of his life five years ago, Gardner has made it his life’s mission to “inspire the next Chris Gardner.”

When he was very young he decided that he would grow up and be a parent to his future children, unlike his father. He also decided that he would be “world-class” at whatever he chose to do. Even when he was broke and homeless with a 14-month-old son, he never lost sight of the promises that he made to himself. He is a firm believer that fear is the number one thing that holds people back from achieving their dreams. He wants to inspire the next generation to believe that anything is possible.

