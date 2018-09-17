Chris Gardner Will Be Giving Teens ‘Permission To Dream’

The story of Chris Gardener’s struggle to overcome homelessness was told in The Pursuit Of Happyness, starring Will Smith. Gardener credits his success to his positive thinking and promises he made to himself when he was a child. Starting today, Gardner will be speaking at 100 schools all over the country giving students “permission to dream.”

Since losing the love of his life five years ago, Gardner has made it his life’s mission to “inspire the next Chris Gardner.”

When he was very young he decided that he would grow up and be a parent to his future children, unlike his father. He also decided that he would be “world-class” at whatever he chose to do. Even when he was broke and homeless with a 14-month-old son, he never lost sight of the promises that he made to himself. He is a firm believer that fear is the number one thing that holds people back from achieving their dreams. He wants to inspire the next generation to believe that anything is possible.

Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie 16 photos Launch gallery Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie 1. Toni Braxton 1 of 16 2. Kim Kardashian 2 of 16 3. Rihanna 3 of 16 4. Tiger Woods 4 of 16 5. NeNe Leakes 5 of 16 6. Keyshia Cole 6 of 16 7. Melanie Brown 7 of 16 8. Arnold Schwarzenegger 8 of 16 9. Cassie 9 of 16 10. Brandy 10 of 16 11. Mary J. Blige 11 of 16 12. Tyler Perry 12 of 16 13. Gabrielle Union 13 of 16 14. Jennifer Hudson 14 of 16 15. R. Kelly 15 of 16 16. Tyrese 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction and usually a lot more interesting. Some celebrities will go to great lengths to remain relevant, see their names in print or even just be mentioned. Here's some famous folks who made headlines (some) intentionally and some . . . not so much . . . but could definitely star in their own lifetime movie.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Gardner Will Be Giving Teens ‘Permission To Dream’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com