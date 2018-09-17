CLOSE
1-Year-Old In Car Seat Swept Away From Mothers Grasp In Hurricane Florence Floodwaters

Carolinas' Coast Line Recovers From Hurricane Florence, As Storm Continues To Pour Heavy Rain On The States

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Prayers and condolences to the family of Dazia Lee, the body of her 1-year-old son Kaiden Lee Welch, swept away in the floodwaters of Hurricane Florence was recovered on Monday. According to Lee, she was driving on highway 218 when rushing water pushed the vehicle off the road and into a tree.

“I was holding his hand, trying to hold him, trying to pull him up … I couldn’t hold on anymore, and he let go,”

Kaiden’s death brings the total number of those killed in the storm at least 19, with the majority of the victims in North Carolina, the youngest of which was 8 months old. Two babies and a mother were killed in separate incidents in Gaston County and Wilmington.

Durham Public Schools Issues Statement About Opening Schools Today

Things Might Be Normal Where You Are, But Take A Look At Other Parts Of The State

1 year old swept away , flood water

