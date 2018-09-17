1-Year-Old In Car Seat Swept Away From Mothers Grasp In Hurricane Florence Floodwaters

Prayers and condolences to the family of Dazia Lee, the body of her 1-year-old son Kaiden Lee Welch, swept away in the floodwaters of Hurricane Florence was recovered on Monday. According to Lee, she was driving on highway 218 when rushing water pushed the vehicle off the road and into a tree.

“I was holding his hand, trying to hold him, trying to pull him up … I couldn’t hold on anymore, and he let go,”

Body of missing 1-year-old swept away by floodwaters found in Union County. https://t.co/udeQIOdkq7 pic.twitter.com/lXtFKgmomN — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) September 17, 2018

Kaiden’s death brings the total number of those killed in the storm at least 19, with the majority of the victims in North Carolina, the youngest of which was 8 months old. Two babies and a mother were killed in separate incidents in Gaston County and Wilmington.

Must See:

Durham Public Schools Issues Statement About Opening Schools Today

Things Might Be Normal Where You Are, But Take A Look At Other Parts Of The State

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: