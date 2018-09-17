Where Is Amber Guyger? Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Moves Out Of Apartment Complex Where She Shot Him

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean in his home on September 6. She changed her story several times and was free for 72 years before she turned himself into police. On September 9, Guyger was charged with manslaughter and released on a bond of $300,000. In addition, she moved out of the apartment complex, SouthSide Flats. So where is Amber Guyger now?

SouthSide Flats released the following email to residents: “Once again we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and neighbors of Botham Jean. As you are likely aware, the shooting that occurred at Southside Flats on September 6 is still an ongoing investigation and we are unable to comment on it at all. However, we are able to confirm that the other resident involved has vacated her apartment and no longer resides at our community.”

See below the email below:

Residents of SouthSide Flats where #BothamJean was shot to death in his own apartment by @DallasPD officer #AmberGuyger received a brief update from the property manager this morning. pic.twitter.com/vU38jKwNvn — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) September 16, 2018

There are no reports as to where Guyger is, but she is more than likely with her family—who refuse to talk about the shooting, but have spoken to media to argue that Guyger is not racist. Yep, no apology on Botham Jean being dead, but statements saying, “I don’t care about your nationality. I don’t care about the color of your skin.”

Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for four years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. Then she claimed she gave Jean commands and he didn’t listen, The Associated Press reported.

See the video below of Guyger being booked.

BOOKED: As Botham Jean was laid to rest at his funeral today, authorities released booking video of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who claims she mistook his apartment for hers before fatally shooting him; she currently faces a manslaughter charge. https://t.co/wpgejkGJIh pic.twitter.com/bYTYe4LbHb — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 13, 2018

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

Our office has been retained to represent the estate of #BothamShemJean. Our first & foremost priority will be to ensure justice is served for this family. That includes holding Amber Guyger accountable for her crimes as well as ID’ing all responsible for enabling this incident. pic.twitter.com/p9tJAiJZOi — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) September 8, 2018

