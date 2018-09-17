Talk about the power of forgiveness.
Award-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin took to social media page to share with his fans that he’s made peace with his biological father. According to Frankin, his father, who gave him up for adoption when he was young, is terminally ill and has at most six months left to live.
The singer recently travelled to Houston to see his father for the first time to start his process of healing. Posting a touching pic of him kissing his dad, Franklin wrote on Instagram the following:
“So…..Two days ago, I received an anonymous call that my biological father, who I never knew, has 3-6 months to live. I’ve lived my entire life hating this man. He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough….to this very day. I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own.”
The father of four then admitted that after reflecting on his anger, he decided to walk down a different route.
But what I did wrong, is I never took that fuel, and turn it into forgiveness….and that is wrong. Wrong for him, me, and the God I proclaim to represent. How can I preach what I don’t practice. So I flew to Houston yesterday to do that. It’s painful, it’s a process, but how disappointed I would be in myself for this man to leave this earth without being forgiven. He deserves to receive what God gives me everyday. Pray for him, and for me. God this is hard…I weep as I write.”
View this post on Instagram
What an amazing journey.
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father Who Gave Him Up For Adoption was originally published on hellobeautiful.com