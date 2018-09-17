Guy’s Gripe: ‘Cut Them Nails!’

| 09.17.18
Men, if your nails are longer than your “finger meat,” cut them! Your nails do not need to be longer than your woman’s. Guy doesn’t want to shake hands with any man who doesn’t have trimmed nails. And if you smell like goat milk lotion he really doesn’t was to shake your hand and smell like you for the next “two days!”

