CLOSE
News One
Home > Uncategorized

Officials Decide To Fire Racist Cop Who Allegedly Had A Black Man Falsely Arrested

The mayor offered an apology to Sean Williamson.

1 reads
Leave a comment

City Officials in Brockton, Massachusetts announced plans Wednesday to terminate a racist officer whom they believe lied to get a Black man falsely arrested.

SEE ALSO: Police Department’s Rules Don’t Apply To Racist Cop Who Kept Job After Calling People ‘Porch Monkeys’

The mayor initiated steps to fire parking officer Jorge Delgado, who had been under an independent investigation into allegations that he called Sean Williamson the N-word during a March 2017 dispute over a handicap parking spot and later accused Williamson of threatening him with a knife, The Enterprise reported.

“He’s now on unpaid leave, pending a hearing for termination. (The legal notice) clearly states that we’ve already scheduled a hearing for the purpose of his termination, but he does have an opportunity to present his side to the city before the final decision is made. But my intention at this point is to terminate him,” Mayor Bill Carpenter said.

Williamson filed a federal lawsuit against the city on June 21, which prompted Brockton officials to launch an investigation into exactly what happened between Delgado and Williamson. The suit alleged that the officer falsely claimed that Williamson wielded a knife during a confrontation.

Delgado approached Williamson and demanded to know why he was parked in a handicapped spot outside a medical facility but was not properly displaying a handicapped placard. A surveillance video appears to show Williamson, who has an amputated leg, present the placard to the officer. However, Delgado insisted on writing a ticket, which led to Williamson exiting his vehicle and arguing with Delgado. During their verbal altercation, Williamson said Delgado called him the N-word.

Williamson went to the mayor’s office later that day with at least one witness to file a complaint. About 10 minutes later, Delgado reported that Williamson threatened him during the confrontation. Based on Degado’s word, officers later arrested Williamson on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

“The conclusion I’ve come to is Mr. Delgado fabricated the story against Mr. Williamson in order to cover up for his own reprehensible conduct,” the mayor said, adding that he apologized to Williamson on behalf of the city and hopes to settle the lawsuit.

SEE ALSO:

Police Department Hires White Supremacist As If It’s No Big Deal

Botham Jean’s Mother Demands Justice And Calls Out ‘The Devil,’ Amber Guyger

Hurricane Florence Flooding and Destruction In North Carolina

Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

11 photos Launch gallery

Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

Continue reading Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

Devastating Photos And Videos Of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas, causing complete devastation. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the hurricane is an “uninvited brute” and “The fact is this storm is deadly and we know we are days away from an ending." Sadly, seven people have been reported dead. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance According to KKTV, Florence hit landfall as a Category 1 hurricane "at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington and not far from the South Carolina line. By Saturday morning, top sustained winds weakened to 50 mph as it moved farther inland, heading west, at 2 mph. Its center was located about 35 miles west of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina." Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this hurricane. See devastating photos and videos of Hurricane Florence.

Officials Decide To Fire Racist Cop Who Allegedly Had A Black Man Falsely Arrested was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 2 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 3 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 3 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 3 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 3 days ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 3 days ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 3 days ago
09.14.18
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About White Boy Rick,…
 3 days ago
09.14.18
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 4 days ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 4 days ago
09.13.18
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award…
 4 days ago
09.13.18
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 4 days ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 5 days ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 5 days ago
09.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close