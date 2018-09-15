Botham Jean’s Mother Demands Justice And Calls Out ‘The Devil,’ Amber Guyger

Botham Shem Jean was only 26 years old man when he was shot in his Dallas, Texas home by police officer Amber Guyger on September 6. Nine days after the shooting, there has been a sloppy investigation, Guyger has changed her story multiple times and the police have tried to blame the victim by saying there was marijuana his home. Jean’s mother is speaking out and she is demanding accountability.
SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck
In a powerful press conference on Friday, Allison Jean, Botham’s mother, spoke out on the affidavit, that was released the day of her son’s funeral, claiming he had marijuana in his home and the deplorable investigation, which has tried to point blame at the victim, “The information received yesterday is, to me, worse than the call that I got on the morning of Friday, Sept. 7. To have my son smeared in such a way, I think shows that the persons who are really nasty, who are really dirty and are going to cover up for the devil, Amber Guyger.”
She also added, “Give me justice for my son because he does not deserve what he got. I will not sit back and see that justice does not prevail.”
Amber Guyger, 30, who has been a police officer for 4 years, entered Jean’s apartment, first claiming she thought it was her own home before she started shooting. It is still not clear whether the door was locked or unlocked because Guyger’s story has changed and Jean isn’t alive to defend himself.
Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sunday, two days after she killed Jean. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000.
Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family. We truly hope they receive justice.
