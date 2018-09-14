Denzel and Pauletta Washington should be proud of their son John David for a ton of reasons.

One, he’s always repping for his mother; two, he’s a great actor; and three, he seems like a humble person who isn’t too wrapped up in the fact that he is the son of one of the greatest actors of all time… and a classically trained pianist, former Broadway performer and Juilliard graduate. (We won’t make that mistake)

We can’t help but to swoon over him and things just got better because he revealed that he is “Single AF” during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Say what, now?!

Check out the full interview below to hear what he is looking for in a partner and about his love for Beyonce.

Same, John David, same.

Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars 17 photos Launch gallery Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars 1. Diddy's kids 1 of 17 2. Lil Wayne: Reginae Carter 2 of 17 3. Evelyz Lozada: Shaniece 3 of 17 4. Bob Marley: Ziggy Marley 4 of 17 5. Damon Wayans: Damon Wayans Jr. 5 of 17 6. Eddie Murphy: Bria Murphy 6 of 17 7. Quincy Jones: Rashida Jones 7 of 17 8. Rev Run: Diggy Simmons 8 of 17 9. Lionel Richie: Nicole Richie 9 of 17 10. Master P : Romeo and Cymphonique Miller 10 of 17 11. Diana Ross: Tracee Ellis Ross 11 of 17 12. Stan Lathan: Sanaa Lathan 12 of 17 13. Lenny Kravitz: Zoe Kravitz 13 of 17 14. Alan Thicke: Robin Thicke 14 of 17 15. Martin and Coretta Scott King: Martin III, Bernice, Dexter, Yolanda 15 of 17 16. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith: Jaden and Willow Smith 16 of 17 17. Muhammad Ali: Laila Ali 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

(Photo Credit: PR PHOTOS)

John David Washington Reveals He’s Single [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com