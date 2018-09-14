Hurricane Florence made her way to the Coastal cities of North and South Carolina early this morning. In the wake of her incoming, she also took three lives.

According to our news partners, Fox 46 Charlotte, Florence took the lives of a woman and her baby in Hanover County when a tree fell on their home. And one person was killed in Lenoir County while plugging in their generator.

What we know so far:

-Hurricane Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach early Friday morning at 7:15 as a category 1 hurricane with wind gusts up to 105 mph and moving 6mph west.

-Almost 100 rescues have been made so far in New Bern and the numbers are expected to rise over the weekend. Local officials in that area reported storm surges as high as 10 feet and it has prompted them to have a 24 hour curfew starting at 7am this morning.

-Conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend as Hurricane Florence continues to make her way inwards. Significant flooding is expected to happen in certain areas of Charlotte and surrounding cities.

If looking for shelter over the weekend, shelter locations are listed at ncdps.gov/florence and, once open, will be listed on the ReadyNC app.

The statewide information line can provide callers with nearby shelter, housing and other storm-related details. Dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162, or text Florence to 898211. The information line is staffed around the clock to connect North Carolinians to storm resources.

Hurricane Florence Claims Three Lives In Its Path was originally published on oldschool1053.com

