| 09.14.18
The TJMS crew throws it back to the Gap Band Skyshow in 1999 at North Carolina A&T Homecoming. It was 6 A.M and the Gap Band had everyone on their feet and partying! After hearing how they brought the house down Guy said, if you were there and not on your feet it’s because you didn’t want to be.

#TJMS25: North Carolina A&T Homecoming was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

