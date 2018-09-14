Morning Minute: Doing Satan’s Work

TJMS
09.14.18
Do you think there’s a person so bad that they scare Satan? Well, Chris Paul is convinced that Satan lies awake at night worried that R. Kelly is coming for his job! The latest disgusting news about the R&B singer is that he sexually abused and possibly impregnated his 14-year-old cousin. If that isn’t doing Satan’s work what is?

