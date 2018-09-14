Donald Trump is the Bama Of The Week, again! This week he literally denied that 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria. According to Trump, Democrats pulled that number out of thin air specifically to make him look bad. How selfish can one man be?

Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump You’re The Bama Of The Week, Again! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

