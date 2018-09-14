CLOSE
Michigan High School ID Photos Are More Hilarious Than Ever

(North Farmington HS ID Screenshot Mr. Reckless)

Seniors at North Farmington High School in Michigan have a tradition where they take ID photos dressed as celebrities and popular film and TV characters. This year they shared their creative ID’s on Twitter with the hashtag #NFID19. Check them out below:

Which one is your favorite?

