Seniors at North Farmington High School in Michigan have a tradition where they take ID photos dressed as celebrities and popular film and TV characters. This year they shared their creative ID’s on Twitter with the hashtag #NFID19. Check them out below:

“my momma said i can’t spinanight cuz you got roaches” #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/7DL5ITti1y — kstaff (@kastafford1230) September 13, 2018

Believe it or not I did have hair at some point in my life! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/FiXVNMTjTS — Maryan (@MKashat_) September 13, 2018

When you scam your way into senior year #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/ncIm7Hhr5Q — Cece (@__mommacee) September 13, 2018

everybody with their boo right now and im like… #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/V21qfZZpt8 — nyah smith (@nyah_108) September 13, 2018

“WELCOME TO GOOD BURGER HOME OF THE GOOD BURGER” 🍔🍟#NFID19 pic.twitter.com/rG4ZSLzslm — Justin Mayes®🎒 (@justinmayz) September 13, 2018

Matt Patricia made an appearance at Picture Day!! #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/glHP4zbwW8 — NF Girls BB (@NFGirlsBB) September 13, 2018

Which one is your favorite?

Michigan High School ID Photos Are More Hilarious Than Ever was originally published on blackamericaweb.com