CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

National Weather Service: Tornado Watch, Flood Advisories

0 reads
Leave a comment
Close up Tornado

Source: john finney photography / Getty

 

A fierce and slow moving Hurricane Florence has spawned different advisories in our area.  Here are the latest:

TORNADO WATCH
Issued: September 14 at 6:55AM EDT
Expiring: September 14 at 5:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Beaufort; Bertie; Carteret; Chowan; Craven; Dare; Duplin; Edgecombe; Franklin; Greene; Harnett; Hyde; Johnston; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; Nash; Onslow; Pamlico; Pitt; Sampson; Tyrrell; Wake; Washington; Wayne; Wilson
FLOOD ADVISORY
Issued: September 14 at 6:36AM EDT
Expiring: September 14 at 5:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Edgecombe; Harnett; Johnston; Wilson
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Issued: September 14 at 5:31AM EDT
Expiring: September 16 at 8:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Guilford; Nash; Orange; Randolph; Wake; Wilson
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Issued: September 14 at 5:31AM EDT
Expiring: September 16 at 8:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Anson; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Wayne

National Weather Service: Tornado Watch, Flood Advisories was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 9 hours ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 17 hours ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 19 hours ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 21 hours ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 22 hours ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About White Boy Rick,…
 23 hours ago
09.14.18
Jay Z Tops Forbes Highest Earning Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
Say What? Michael B. Jordan Could Play Superman,…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
Drake And Cardi B Lead American Music Award…
 2 days ago
09.13.18
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 2 days ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 3 days ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 3 days ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 4 days ago
09.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close